FBS kicks off global roadshow, supporting expert dialogues at Traders Fair South Africa

FBS will share its vision of the future of financial markets at the Traders Fair South Africa.

FBS, a leading global broker with a wide range of instruments and favourable conditions, joins the innovative Traders Fair South Africa in Johannesburg on 16 September 2023.

This expo will be the first destination of the FBS Global Roadshow. At the Traders Fair South Africa, FBS will engage with local trading communities, initiate expert dialogues, and share its vision of the future of financial markets.

The FBS Global Roadshow is a testament to the company’s commitment to supporting trading communities and providing its clients around the world with the swiftest access to financial markets.

FBS is proud to support Traders Fair South Africa 2023 as a grand sponsor and collaborate on a series of educational and networking events, tailored to the needs of South African traders. As part of the expo, FBS will provide valuable insights into the latest financial industry trends and share its experience, gained over many years, in CFD-trading-driven and exhaustive market analytics.

One of the event’s major highlights will be the workshop by Ekaterina Gorbatenko, lead financial market analyst at FBS. The half-hour workshop, titled “How to Improve Clients’ Reliability Through Education: The Case of FBS”, will shed light on the crucial role of education in enhancing client reliability. Ekaterina will particularly address the evolution of FBS’s analytical social media channels and the brand’s financial literacy initiatives.

The FBS team, led by Diego De Lima, Business Development Manager for African Regions, will be excited to meet all the visitors at the brand’s booth M18, answer questions, and empower traders with the latest trading insights.

Attendees will have a chance to learn more about FBS’s financial services, participate in interactive booth activities, and win FBS merch or even the FBS VIP Analytics. It’s an exclusive analytical digest that equips FBS traders with fresh news and exclusive tips ahead of everyone daily from Monday to Friday.

FBS’s participation at Traders Fair South Africa 2023 marks a new milestone in the company’s ongoing effort to strengthen its relationship with trading communities around the globe and demonstrate its dedication to excellence and reliability in the financial services landscape.

To learn more about FBS and its services, visit its official website www.fbs.com.

About FBS

FBS is a licensed worldwide broker with over 14 years of experience and more than 75 international awards. FBS is steadily developing as one of the market’s most trusted brokers, with its traders numbering more than 27 000 000 and its partners exceeding 500 000 around the globe. The annual trading volume of FBS clients is over $8.9 trillion. FBS is also the official partner of Leicester City Football Club.

About the Traders Fair

Traders Fair is a series of financial events started in 2018 in Asia, which is successfully conquering the world one country at a time. The Traders Fair is created and produced by FINEXPO, an event-organising brand with 20 years of experience.

Since 2002 it has connected over 30 000 traders, investors, and financial advisors to more than 3 000 financial companies and brokers from Forex, stock, option, and cryptocurrency markets all around the world, including Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines, China, Kazakhstan, South Korea, Ukraine, Cyprus, South Africa, Slovakia, Latvia and Russia.

