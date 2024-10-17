Food poisoning: More than 20 pupils ill after eating snacks from spaza shop in Bronkhorstspruit

Learners began showing symptoms of body itching and stomach pains approximately 30 minutes after consuming the snacks.

At least 25 school pupils have been rushed to hospital after allegedly consuming food from a spaza shop in Bronkhorstspruit.

Gauteng MEC for Education Matome Chiloane has expressed serious concern over a foodborne illness that broke out Thursday morning at Mshuluzane Mayisela Primary School in Zithobeni.

25 learners fell ill after allegedly consuming snacks purchased from street vendors outside the school.

Food poisoning

Chiloane’s spokesperson Steve Mabona said learners began showing symptoms of body itching and stomach pains approximately 30 minutes after consuming the snacks.

Mabona said emergency services responded “swiftly to the call.”

“A total of 25 learners were transported to medical facilities for treatment. Of these, eight learners were taken to Kungwini Clinic and 17 to Zithobeni Clinic.

Mabona said 22 pupils have since been discharged after receiving treatment.

“Two learners were taken to private medical facilities by their parents, and one learner remains at Zithobeni Clinic, where they are still under medical observation.

“The condition of the remaining learner is being closely monitored.

“Law enforcement and health authorities are investigating the incident to determine the safety of the products being sold by the street vendors and to prevent future occurrences,” Mabona said.

Safe food

Chiloane stressed the importance of ensuring that learners only consume safe food.

“We urge parents, guardians, and schools to be vigilant. Our priority is the health and safety of our children, and we wish the affected learners a full and speedy recovery.”

The latest incident comes after 47 pupils from Rapelego Primary School in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria, were rushed to hospital on Monday after showing signs of food poisoning.

Last week, 35 pupils from Makahlule Primary School in Malamulele, Limpopo, were taken to a local hospital after suspected food poisoning.

Concerns

Education and social justice activist Hendrick Makaneta said the matter was getting out of hand and needed urgent attention from the government and other stakeholders.

“We are expecting the matter to be investigated and the report to be made public so that those who will be found guilty can be held accountable,” said Makaneta.

Food poisoning incidents in public schools have raised alarm bells with about 150 pupils hospitalised in less than two months.

About 74 Grade 12 pupils from different schools on the West Rand were undergoing treatment at the Carletonville District Hospital yesterday after suspected food poisoning.

Additional reporting by Masoka Dube

