Home Affairs official jailed for issuing birth certificates to foreigners for cash

The official was sentenced to eight years and six years for fraud and corruption.

Amos Ngwenyama, a Home Affairs official who was based in Malamulele, has been sentenced to eight and six years in prison for fraud and corruption.

According to Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi, Ngwenyama was sentenced on two counts on Friday.

The sentences will run concurrently.

Ngwenyama was arrested following a joint investigation by the Home Affairs Counter Corruption Unit and the Hawks in Limpopo in 2023 for issuing birth certificates to “undeserving” foreigners in exchange for money.

Motsoaledi has reiterated his warning to officials involved in fraud and corruption that their days are numbered.

“We have no tolerance for any acts of corruption and malfeasance. Members of the public expect government officials to uphold the highest ethical and moral standards. They are also expected to be honest in serving the public and the state,” said Motsoaledi.

“We will uproot this plaque from the government and are poised to emerge victorious.”

Earlier this month, the Anti-Corruption Unit caught another official based in the Upington office allegedly selling illegal identity documents to foreigners.

The 37-year-old woman was caught following a tip-off about her illegal dealings.

The Home Affairs official allegedly processed illegal IDs for undocumented foreigner in exchange for cash.

SIU probes Home Affairs

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa has a proclamation authorising the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to investigate allegations of maladministration and unlawful conduct by Home Affairs officials.

The government aims to recover any financial losses suffered dating back at least 10 years.

“The SIU will also investigate improper or unlawful conduct by officials or employees of Home Affairs in relation to the installation of T200 firewalls,” said the SIU earlier this year.

“Proclamation 154 of 2024 empowers the SIU to probe serious maladministration in connection with the affairs of Home Affairs relating to the issuance of permanent residence permits; corporate visas; business visas; critical/exceptional skills work visas; study visas; retired persons’ visas; work visas; and citizenship by naturalisation, contrary to the Immigration Act, 2002; the South African Citizenship Act, 1995; manuals, guidelines, circulars, practice notes or instructions applicable to Home Affairs; or manuals, policies, procedures, prescripts, instructions or practices of or applicable to the department.”

