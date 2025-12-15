How rental options are making home solar more affordable

A recent survey showed that the cost of solar installation is a big stumbling block.

Rising electricity costs are being felt across the country but every household’s bill looks unique as it mirrors the individual behaviours of each family member.

Human beings may be unpredictable, but plotting monthly and annual household expenditure well in advance is a skill that comes with great rewards.

In a world where most aspects of life allow for a variety of choice, customisation and modification, a household’s methods of saving on electricity costs should be no different, with solar rental options providing both convenience and affordability.

Annual increases unavoidable

Eskom last month warned in its interim results for the six months ended 30 September 2025, that it may not be able to contain future tariff increases to single digits if it is not allowed to implement higher-than-expected tariffs in 2026 and 2027.

The statement follows AfriForum’s challenging of a R54 billion settlement between the utility and the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa).

“It’s quite clear to South Africans that electricity price increases are not going to decline to a point where they’re in line with inflation figures. This is putting extraordinary pressure on household budgets,” said LookSee director Marc du Plessis.

Recent data compiled by Standard Bank’s LookSee home efficiency platform showed that some households who invested in solar in 2022 for 60% of their electricity needs could have saved up to R300 000 by 2027.

However, a recent survey conducted by LookSee showed apprehension over the costs of solar were the biggest stumbling block for households, prompting Standard Bank to meet the market halfway.

LookSee has now launched a new rental option in partnership with GoSolr that allows for a solar installation to be acquired on a monthly subscription tailored to maximise each household’s savings potential.

The maintenance-inclusive subscription offering features no large upfront cost, predictable monthly fees, flexibility for homeowners and tenants, as well as protection against unplanned power outages.

Solar subscription benefits

Subscription models have been identified as ideal ways for households to harness the power of the sun without making a long-term commitment.

Working with consultants who visit homes to advise on the ideal setup based on the home’s features, homeowners receive a product customised to their daily needs.

“Everything is rentable and modular. You can upgrade to an increased unit whenever you feel it’s necessary. It is very flexible and gives homeowners peace of mind,” said Du Plessis.

“A subscription-based model is best for families who may be planning to move in a few years but do not want to miss out on the savings they could be benefiting from in the meantime,” he explained.

From the batteries to the solar panels, each part of the solar installation can be itemised to find the best cost-to-savings ratio.

For most families, the savings on the electricity bill offsets the cost of the subscription, with added flexibility coming in the form of a month-to-month contract that can be cancelled at any time, subject to a de-installation fee.

Components of the installation can also be adjusted at any time. The system comes with 24/7 smart monitoring, yearly maintenance, and it can be purchased in full after three years at a pre-agreed price.

Industry-leading partnership

Households can take the first steps toward realising theses savings by using LookSee’s solar rental savings calculator.

This calculator is meticulously compiled to factor in fixed charges specific to certain municipalities, to give users the most accurate prediction of potential savings.

Base installations start at monthly subscriptions of R1 399 and fluctuate as homeowners assess their savings needs.

The calculator and the installations are backed by one of South Africa’s leading solar subscription providers.

GoSolr is lending its expertise in providing a detailed analysis of home solar needs, combining with Standard Bank’s industry-leading financial innovations.

“We are very proud of the partnership as it adds an extra layer of comfort knowing a premier solar service provider is backed by a giant in the financial compliance, governance and risk sector,” said Du Plessis.

The advances made in both the capabilities of systems and the financing options make it easier than ever to find a suitable setup.

“No two houses are the same and no two families are the same. We look at the personalised needs of that home and that family so that they get the maximum savings,” Du Plessis concluded.

