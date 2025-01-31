Joburg residents bugged by buzzing flies infestation [VIDEO]

`Green houseflies feeding on ripe mango using their labellum to suck the meat. Picture: iStock

As the heatwave exacerbates frustration and irritability, Joburg residents have been bugged by another issue, the abundance of flies, which has left people buzzing with anger.

Many residents have taken to social media to express their frustration over the infestation.

But what is causing the infestation, forcing people to invest in fly swatters, electric zapper rackets, and even using newspapers to smack the critter into oblivion?

‘They have been terrorising us’

Social media influencer Karabo Didi has resorted to insect repellent, posting a hilarious video on TikTok.

“I hate flies, and they have been terrorising us,” she shared, adding that the bugs had become “resistant” to repellents.

Summer problem

Genevieve Theron, an entomologist at the Agricultural Research Council, told eNCA that in summer, fly numbers naturally increase.

Theron said the warmer weather may provide the perfect breeding ground for them to breed more quickly.

“I wouldn’t really say infestation. We must always remember that in Summer, fly numbers naturally increase due to the warmer weather and the rain that we get in the rainfall region; there’s always going to be more flies in this season.”

Food attracts flies

Theron said flies are attracted to where they can get food.

“Their food happens to be our waste, our organic waste, our food waste, anything that is lying around and accessible to them. So, the problem is greater than one’s home.

“But there are things we can do. We can wash down our chopping boards, we can throw away scraps or put food away as soon as possible. Physical barriers to our doors and windows can also help to physically keep them out of our homes. But, remember, they are attracted to food, so if there is food lying around, they are going to come,” Theron said.

Using fans

According to SmartSenz integrated pest management, fans used to keep cool during heat waves can also help get rid of flies.

The company said flies are weak fliers and struggle against moving air.

To help battle the fly invasion, place fans in strategic locations like your kitchen or dining area. The constant airflow will keep them away while cooling you down during the summer heat.

What are your go-to solutions for battling the fly invasion? Share your tips and tricks.