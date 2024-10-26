News

By Agence France Presse

26 Oct 2024

05:45 pm

Libya forfeit Nigeria AFCON match after ‘inhumane treatment’

The Nigerian team was held at an abandoned airport in Libya for more than 20 hours.

Nigeria have been awarded a 3-0 win over Libya in AFCON qualifying.

Libya must forfeit an Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) fixture to Nigeria, African football authorities ruled on Saturday, after the Super Eagles complained their squad had suffered “inhumane treatment”.

Nigeria were due to face Libya in Benghazi on October 15 in a qualifier for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, but returned home without playing the match after expressing their fury at the way they were treated.

The Nigerian team was held at an abandoned airport in Libya for more than 20 hours after their chartered flight landed.

The Confederation of African Football found Libya had made several breaches of its disciplinary code and must forfeit the match by a score of 3-0 and also pay a fine of $50,000.

