Life Esidimeni saga: DA calls for former health MEC to be charged with culpable homicide

TheFormer Gauteng Health MEC took a break from public life after the deaths of 144 mentally ill people under her watch

Treatment Action Campaign (TAC) and Corruption Watch activists march to the Gauteng legislature protesting against the re-election of Qedani Mahlangu and Brian Hlongwa into the ANC provincial committee on 7 Augus 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Sandile Ndlovu

Democratic Alliance (DA) shadow Health MEC in Gauteng Jack Bloom says former Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu should be changed with culpable homicide.

This comes after the Pretoria High Court on Wednesday found Mahlangu guilty of negligence which led to the deaths of mentally ill patients.

The judgement follows a lengthy inquest into the deaths of 144 mentally ill patients in Gauteng between 2015 and 2016.

DA calls for former MEC to be charged

“It is highly significant that Qedani Mahlangu was held accountable because politicians normally blame officials. So I think it is a very good precedent to hold politicians accountable and I do believe that a charge of couplable homicide should be laid against Qedani Mahlangu,” he said.

Since the scandal into the deaths of mentally ill patients erupted Mahlangu took a break from politics. There were reports of her studying overseas but Bloom said she needs to come back to Gauteng to account.

“I wonder where she is. Some were saying she is now running a chicken farm in Mpumalanga,” Bloom said.

Mahlangu was not the only one implicated by the court in the deaths of patients. The Head of Mental Health in Gauteng Makgabo Manamela was also implicated in the deaths of some of the patients.

Bloom said the state should explore more charges including offences related to the care of mentally ill patients.

“There are all sorts of charges you can lay. Charges under the Mental Healthcare Act, also the National Health Act,” Bloom said.

The purpose of the inquest was for the court to determine who should be held accountable for the deaths of 144 mentally ill patients who died after they were transferred from Life Esidimeni facilities in 2015 and 2016 to ill-equipped Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs).

“The people at the NGOs, they should not get away scot-free and other officials who have a role,” said Bloom.

He said though the inquest was primarily focused on details about the deaths and who should be held responsible for them, there were other factors that caused suffering to the people involved.

Bloom said the DA would read the full judgement before taking further action.