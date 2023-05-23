Limpopo companies probed for alleged corruption, nepotism

A Limpopo department of social development has allegedly appointed a couple of companies to deliver a multimillion-rand project in what many believed was an act of nepotism and corruption. The department is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the appointment of these companies. The companies were appointed to provide security services to the department from 1 April, 2023 to 31 March, 2026. About 11 companies were appointed but only three of them are said to have been awarded to a couple or close family relatives. NOW READ: Limpopo principal accused of appointing his wife and two daughters as teachers Companies Those...

A Limpopo department of social development has allegedly appointed a couple of companies to deliver a multimillion-rand project in what many believed was an act of nepotism and corruption.

The department is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the appointment of these companies.

The companies were appointed to provide security services to the department from 1 April, 2023 to 31 March, 2026.

About 11 companies were appointed but only three of them are said to have been awarded to a couple or close family relatives.

Companies

Those appointed are Leledu Security Services, which will be operating at Seshego Zone 3 Welfare offices, Mothiba Clinic, Andrew Mehlape One Stop Centre, Buffelshoek One Stop Centre and Seshego Treatment Centre. The second is Ompwa Trading.

This company will reportedly provide security services at Maelula One Stop Centre, Rabali One Stop Centre, Luis Trichardt Magistrate’s Court, Tshitale One Stop Centre, Woman of Culvert, Vuwani One Stop Centre, Mtsetweni Child and Youth Care Centre and Vleifontein One Stop Centre.

The third company is Petkay Security, apparently tasked to provide security services at Mutale and Tshaulu One Stop Centres, Tshipise One Stop Centre and Thandululo Community Based Rehabilitation Centre.

The allegations are that Leledu is owned by a Daniel Phooko, Petkay by Francinah Mathobo while Ompwa is allegedly owned by Peter Mathobo and Precious Phooko.

The Citizen has learnt that Precious Phooko is allegedly the spouse to Daniel Phooko, while Francinah Mathobo is allegedly Mathobo’s wife.

Reverse

The secretary for the Forum of Limpopo Entrepreneurs, Siviko Mabunda, called for the department to reverse the awarding of the tenders with immediate effect.

“We have already written to the office of premier Stan Mathabatha, the Limpopo ANC provincial executive committee (PEC) and to the office of the public protector to investigate the matter.

“We want to know how many companies bid for this tenders, why only these companies got the tenders, what is it that these companies have that the others don’t and whether there is any relationship between the successful bidders and those sitting in the evaluation and adjudication committees,” said Mabunda.

Asked for comment, the department said it was aware of the allegations surrounding the awarding of the contracts.

“I have since instituted investigations into the matter,” said departmental spokesperson Joshua Kwapa. “We will respond in details once the process of investigations is completed.”

