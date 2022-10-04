Limpopo residents livid over R3.5bn failed water project

Alex Japho Matlala

Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu is being attacked by the thirsty community of Giyani in Limpopo because of a protracted R3.5 billion water project, which was sanctioned and commissioned nearly a decade ago, before he was even sworn in to head the department.

Mchunu has been criticised by political parties and the angry community of Mopani region for the controversial Presidential Giyani Bulk Water Project.

The project was initiated by then president Jacob Zuma and commissioned by then water and sanitation minister Nomvula Mokonyane in August 2014.

But in a statement yesterday, the department of water and sanitation said the completion of the project was marred by problems raised by traditional leaders.

Mchunu has assured the residents, particularly those of Giyani, that all was on track to complete the project, the department said.

The project was initially budgeted at R502 million and billed to be complete by August 2017. Now, the project has cost government more than R3.5 billion and has missed the deadline by six years.

Since its inception, four ministers were tasked to put the project to bed but all failed as communities from the intended 55 villages still compete for water with wild animals in rivers, wells and fountains.

Yesterday, villagers closed all entrances leading to the town with tree trunks, burning tyres and other objects.

Speaking to The Citizen, secretary for the Giyani Community Forum Pat Mabandla said the communities decided to go on strike in a bid to get government’s attention.

“We have been living in this town without water for 28 years, 14 years of unfinished Nandoni pipeline project to Giyani and because of that, we demand that the CEO for the Lepelle Northern Water must resign.

“We also demand Minister Mchunu come down to Giyani and that our water bills be scrapped,” said Mabandla.

He said the residents were even angrier that Mchunu promised them there would be water in the taps from September.

Mabandla said seeing that his promise was not realised, residents decided to act. “He is a liar like the whole lot [of them].

But we are not surprised because he grew up fed lies by the ANC.”

A senior employee at Nandoni pipeline project supplying water to Giyani said yesterday there were concrete promises the project would be completed soon.

“We are not playing here. We are all hard at work and if not disturbed by rain, the project would be complete sooner rather than later,” said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

ALSO READ: Billions spent on water projects, but Limpopo villages still dry