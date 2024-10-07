Load shedding: Eskom spends nearly R6bn in diesel to keep lights on

Eskom said while load shedding remains suspended, it continues to face network overloading issues in certain local areas.

Eskom has spent R5.92 billion in Open Cycle Gas Turbines (OCGTs) over the past six months, from 1 April to 3 October 2024, in a bid to stop load shedding.

This amount is approximately 66% (R11.51 billion) less than the R17.43 billion spent during the same period last year, Eskom said.

Operational efficiency

Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said the utility’s Generation Operational Recovery Plan has successfully kept load shedding suspended, achieving 191 consecutive days of uninterrupted power supply since 26 March 2024

“Operational efficiency has met summer expectations, with unplanned outages averaging 11 181MW over the past week, compared to 14 743MW during the same period last year, marking an improvement of 3 562MW.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Eskom’s Generation Recovery Plan yielding continuous light

“Eskom’s Energy Availability Factor (EAF) averaged 61% over the past week and 63.2% year-to-date. Top-performing stations such as Kusile, Majuba, Camden, and the peaking stations maintained an EAF above 70%. Additionally, two other power stations sustained an EAF above 60%. Notably, Duvha Power Station achieved 81.9% EAF today, marking another milestone in the recovery plan,” Mokwena said.

Network overloading

Mokwena said diesel consumption remains significantly below projected figures for this summer and is considerably lower than the past two years.

She added that while load shedding remains suspended, the power utility continues to face network overloading issues in certain local areas.

“This is due to illegal connections, vandalism, meter tampering, unauthorised network operations, theft of network equipment, and purchasing electricity from unlicensed vendors.

“To prevent public safety hazards and the risk of network overloading which can lead to load reduction measures and extended unplanned power outages, Eskom strongly urges customers to avoid illegal connections, as this can negatively impact the entire local community,” Mokwena said.

Electric vehicle

Meanwhile, Eskom has officially launched its electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure at the Eskom Academy of Learning (EAL) in Midrand.

Eskom said the milestone marks a significant step in its commitment to supporting the growth of the eMobility sector in South Africa and contributing to the country’s broader goals of reducing carbon emissions.

The pilot project includes the procurement of 20 electric vehicles ranging from light delivery vehicles to light trucks for operational use.

It includes the installation of 10 charging stations at five Eskom sites across the country.

The utility said the sites will serve as the foundation for Eskom Distribution’s long-term strategy to electrify its entire fleet by 2040.

ALSO READ: SA not load shedding free yet, Ramaphosa warns