Durban Metro Police deny manhandling pupils outside school

Citizen Reporter

Durban Metro Police Service denied allegations of brutality against pupils during a scuffle at Effingham Secondary School.

A series of videos posted on social media on Thursday showed Fidelity ADT security guards and metro police officers dragging a student and pointing a firearm at another pupil.

In one of the videos, an officer, who appears to be part of the metro police, is seen allegedly pointing a firearm at a pupil who was attempting to get the guards to let go of a fellow pupil they were dragging on the ground.

Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said officers responded to a panic call that learners were fighting. Private security guards also responded to calls and arrived on the scene.

“We can confirm that the person seen in the video holding and pointing a firearm is not from Metro Police. The rifle in the video is an AR with a red sight, and we do not issue such rifles. The reflective jacket worn by the person is also not that of Metro Police,” he said.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Durban school suspends classes after pupils, police and security guards involved in brawl

According to Sewpersad, one security guard tried to forcibly arrest one of the pupils and metro officers intervened to separate the two.

The situation at the school was subsequently diffused, he added.

In a statement, Fidelity ADT said it was asked by the SAPS to assist in restraining pupils involved in a fight.

“It is important to note that our officer did not use excessive force, and was acting under the direction of the SAPS,” the company said.

On Friday, KwaZulu-Natal education MEC Kwazi Mshengu said he had assigned his team to look into the “police brutality” against pupils at the school and would lay criminal charges.

“Legal Services have been directed to assist in opening criminal cases against the person pointing a rifle to pupils,” said Mshengu.

Pupils embarked on a protest against alleged racism at the school when a brawl between them, police and private security guards broke out. Classes were suspended on Friday following the incident.

A parents meeting will be held at the school on Saturday.

READ MORE: MEC lays criminal charges following Durban school brawl