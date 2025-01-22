McDonald’s South Africa honoured with Top Employer recognition for 2025

McDonald’s South Africa successfully completed the rigorous HR Best Practice Survey, Validation, and Audit process, meeting global benchmarks and earning the Top Employer 2025 certification.

McDonald’s South Africa has been certified as a Top Employer for 2025 by the prestigious Top Employers Institute, highlighting the company’s exceptional human resources (HR) practices and its commitment to employee development and well-being.

The certification follows an independent and comprehensive evaluation of McDonald’s South Africa’s HR policies, assessed across critical areas such as leadership, employee engagement, talent acquisition, and organisational culture.

The process included an extensive review of six key HR pillars: Steer, Shape, Attract, Develop, Engage, and Unite.

McDonald’s South Africa successfully completed the rigorous HR Best Practice Survey, Validation, and Audit process, meeting global benchmarks and earning the Top Employer 2025 certification.

Greg Solomon, CEO of McDonald’s South Africa, expressed pride in this achievement, “We are incredibly honoured to be recognised as a Top Employer for 2025. This certification is a testament to our dedication and our Franchisees’ commitment to creating a supportive, dynamic, and rewarding environment where our people can grow and succeed.”

This recognition reinforces McDonald’s South Africa’s dedication to empowering its workforce, driving positive change, and maintaining HR practices that align with global best-in-class standards.