Missing woman: Family’s plea for her safe return

Khanani Jacqueline Ngobeni, a 21-year-old visual arts student at the University of Pretoria, has been missing since Tuesday.

University student Khanani Jacqueline Ngobeni, 21, from Protea Glen extension two in Soweto, has been missing since Tuesday and her brothers are pleading for her to return home.

The 21-year-old – who is studying for a degree in visual arts at the University of Pretoria – was last seen wearing a white top, brown leggings and white shoes.

Khanani left home on Tuesday around 11am

According to her brothers, Lehlohonolo and Thulani Ngobeni, Khanani left home on Tuesday around 11am, telling her grandmother she was going to buy a cellphone.

“Khanani lives with our mother and grandmother. They have been taking care of her for some time now as she has been unwell for a while,” said Lehlohonolo.

ALSO READ: Missing Limpopo student found dead – report

“The last time they saw her, she asked to go and buy a cellphone. My grandmother refused but she ended up going out anyway.

“My grandmother asked a boy, who is a neighbour to call her but, according to the boy, Khanani started screaming and throwing tantrums, and the boy decided to leave her alone.”

The boy was the last person to have seen her

The brother said the boy was the last person to have seen her.

“We have looked everywhere for her. We have called her friends, checked at her residence in Pretoria and have now filed a case with the Protea Glen police station, where they told us they are busy with the case.”

ALSO READ: Cape Town student goes missing while waiting for taxi

He said Khanani struggled with mental health and depression.

“She has been under medication and attending therapy. She had got better [and] we did not have to monitor her any more. She could do a lot now on her own.

“My grandmother did not expect any of this and all we want now is just to find her,” he said.

Khanani is a smart, sweet girl

Khanani is a smart, sweet girl who loved school and was into the arts, he said.

“All we are asking for is for Khanani to return home. We are praying for her return and are asking anyone who may have any information to help us.”

ALSO READ: Missing South African student found in China