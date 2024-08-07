Mpumalanga Tourism CEO ‘surprised’ by suspension

Suspended Mpumalanga Tourism CEO Mduduzi Vilakazi expressed surprise, linking his suspension to missing funds and possible politics.

Suspended Mpumalanga Tourism and Parks Agency chief executive Mduduzi Vilakazi says he was surprised that his suspension came after the agency received three clean audits under his leadership.

When speaking to a local radio station Vilakazi, who was suspended on Monday over misconduct allegations, said the action was linked to missing funds.

This related to a project of developing the internationally renowned heritage site Makhonjwa Mountain, which is in Barberton, Mpumalanga.

Claims it may be politically motivated

He also said he suspected the suspension might also be politically motivated because his good leadership in the entity received a thumbs-up from the auditor-general.

Vilakazi yesterday told The Citizen: “I would allow the investigation to continue. The truth shall come out. I have no more comments.”

The agency spokesperson, Simphiwe Shungube, yesterday confirmed the suspension of Vilakazi, but declined to reveal more details.

Follow-up questions were sent to Shungube asking him to elaborate or give details of the alleged misconduct that was committed by Vilakazi, but he did not respond.

Vilakazi, who previously served as chief financial officer, was appointed as acting CEO in 2022 on a six-month contract and later was appointed to occupy the position permanently.

His experience in the public sector is extensive as he has spent many years occupying senior positions. Before taking over the reins, the agency was being led by Johannes Nobunga, who left in 2022 after serving for five years.

Acting CEO appointed

While Vilakazi is still under investigation, the board has appointed Justus Mohlala to act in the top position.

Before he was assigned to act as a CEO, Mohlala was a senior manager: planning, monitoring and evaluation in the agency.

Several attempts were made to find out more information on what led to the suspension of the CEO but most of senior employees declined to comment.

However, insiders have questioned Vilakazi’s suspension because it came after it was established that the agency did well under his leadership.

“We don’t know what is happening but what we all know is that the agency did well under his leadership. We are all waiting for the investigation to be concluded,” said a source.

Agency board chair Victor Mashego did not respond to the text messages sent to him concerning the issue.

Previously, Mashego commended Vilakazi’s efforts after the agency received praise from the auditor-general while under his leadership.