AFP
Wire Service
7 Dec 2021
Coronavirus: Latest global developments

AFP

The coronavirus has killed at least 5,253,726 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP tally.

Healthcare workers administer the first batch of Johnson & Johnson vaccines at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto on 17 February 2021, as health workers receive the first jabs of the vaccine in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Michel Bega

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:

– S.Africa cases rocket –

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa urges citizens to get vaccinated fast as daily infections jump five-fold in a week because of the new highly contagious Omicron variant.

– Unjabbed Italians barred –

Unvaccinated Italians are now not allowed into theatres, cinemas, live music venues and major sporting events as new rules come into effect.

– Stocks bounce back –

Oil and equity prices rebound on hopes that the Omicron variant may not be as dangerous or damaging as initially feared.

– ‘Next time could be worse’ –

Sarah Gilbert, the British scientist who led the development of of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, warns that the next pandemic could be “more lethal”, urging better preparedness.

“The knowledge we have gained must not be lost,” said the researcher, who is credited with saving millions of lives.

– More than 5.2 million dead – 

The coronavirus has killed at least 5,253,726 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Monday. 

The US has suffered the most Covid-related deaths with 788,364, followed by Brazil with 615,636, India with 473,537, Mexico with 295,203 and Russia with 282,462.

The countries with the most new deaths are Russia with 1,184, followed by Ukraine with 239 and India with 211.

Taking into account excess mortality linked to Covid-19, the World Health Organization estimates the overall death toll could be two to three times higher.

