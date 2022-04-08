LIVE UPDATES: Civilians flee east Ukraine, warnings of ‘horrific’ abuses

Citizen Reporter

The ongoing conflict involving Russia and Ukraine – with Russian President Vladimir Putin launching a full-scale invasion on 24 February – stems back to the 1950s with the transfer of Crimea.

The invasion of Ukraine – said to be the largest military attack in Europe since World War II – is an escalation of the 2014 Russo-Ukrainian war, when the Ukrainian Revolution of Dignity (Maidan Revolution) ousted then-President Viktor Yanukovych.

Now in 2022, President Vladimir Putin questioned Ukraine’s right to statehood and accused the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) of threatening Russia’s security.

Russia-Ukraine war: 8 April 2022

More horrific devastation uncovered

Civilians in eastern Ukraine struggled to evacuate Friday as Russia redirects its firepower, with President Volodymyr Zelensky warning of “even more horrific” devastation being uncovered around the capital.

Heavy shelling has already begun to lay waste to towns in the region, and officials have begged civilians to flee, but the intensity of fighting is starting to hamper evacuations.

Lugansk governor Sergiy Gaiday said Russian shelling had damaged a railway route being used by evacuees in the town of Schastia, north of Lugansk.

“The railway was damaged. Train evacuation is in question. Thousands of people are still in the cities of Lugansk region,” he wrote on Facebook.

Russia-Ukraine conflict: Latest updates

Russo-Ukrainian War

The transfer from the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic (SFSR) to the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic (SSR), at the time described as a symbolic gesture, led to the re-establishment of Crimean autonomy in the early 1990s.

Then in 2014, the focus was once again on Crimea and parts of Donbas during the Ukrainian Revolution of Dignity, resulting in the regions being internationally recognised as part of Ukraine.

At the time, the Euromaidan protests resulted in the removal of President Viktor Yanukovych on 22 February 2014.

In response, Russian soldiers surrounded and seized control of Crimea, defying the referendum of 1991.

Uprisings in Donbas turned into a full-blown war to control Donetsk and Luhansk.

A stalemate eventually ensued after repeated failed attempts at a seize fire.

After marathon talks between US and Chinese officials, Washington also expressed concern about “alignment” between Russia and China.

The discussions come after reports Moscow is seeking military and economic support from Beijing. While declining to address the reports directly, China accused Washington of spreading “disinformation” about its role in the conflict.

Additional reporting by AFP, Cheryl Kahla and Gareth Cotterell.