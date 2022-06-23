Brics leaders call for inclusion and global stability

Brian Sokutu

The two-day virtual BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) leaders’ summit convened on Thursday, with People’s Republic of China President Xi Jinping and his South African counterpart, President Cyril Ramaphosa, calling for global stability, amid a myriad of socio-economic challenges and the aftermath of devastation caused by the Covid pandemic.

Also addressed by Brazilian President of the Federative Republic of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister of the Republic of India Narendra Modi, the 14th BRICS heads of state gathering concluding on Friday, aims to foster high-quality partnership and usher in a new era for global development.

In his address, Xi – host of the summit in Beijing via video link – noted that over the past year, the world faced the continued spread of Covid-19 – “a tortuous world economic recovery and increasingly salient peace and security issues”.

Said Xi: “Facing the formidable and complex circumstances, BRICS countries have embraced the BRICS spirit of openness, inclusiveness and win-win cooperation, enhanced solidarity, coordination and jointly tackled the challenges.

“The BRICS mechanism has demonstrated resilience and vitality. BRICS cooperation has achieved sound progress and results.”

The summit, said Xi, was held “at a critical juncture in the shaping of the future course of humanity”.

He said BRICS countries – as important emerging markets and major developing countries – needed “to act with a sense of responsibility to bring positive, stabilising and constructive strength to the world”.

He urged BRICS countries to speak out for equity and justice.

“We need to encourage the international community to practice true multilateralism and uphold the international system, with the UN at its core and the international order underpinned by international law,” he said.

Xi urged the world “to reject the Cold War mentality and bloc confrontation, oppose unilateral sanctions, abuse of sanctions and reject the small circles built around hegemonism, by forming one big family belonging to a community with a shared future for humanity”.

“We need to remain firm in our conviction that we will defeat the pandemic and act responsibly to protect our peoples and their lives.

“We need to build a strong line of defence against the virus, enhance international Covid response cooperation and jointly defend people’s lives and health.

“We need to pool strength for economic recovery, step up macro policy coordination, keep industrial and supply chains secure unclogged.

“Build an open world economy, forestall and defuse major risks; and challenges in global development, to work for more inclusive and resilient economic growth.

“We also need to advocate sustainable and people-centered development, invest more in poverty alleviation, food, education, health and promote the implementation of the UN’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, to bring stronger, greener and healthier global development,” said Xi.

In his address, Ramaphosa echoed Xi’s sentiments on the impact of Covid, saying the pandemic continued to have a devastating impact on human life, livelihoods, economies and communities around the world.

Said Ramaphosa: “We are here as the members of BRICS to affirm our shared desire for a world in which all people have a meaningful stake – in which all have equal opportunity, and from which all can benefit.

“The BRICS response to the Covid-19 pandemic demonstrated what can be achieved when we work together in the spirit of friendship, solidarity and responsibility.

“The launch of the BRICS Vaccine Research and Development Centre in March this year will strengthen international health and science cooperation to prepare for future crises.

“It is a cause for great concern that the rest of global community has not sustained the principles of solidarity and cooperation when it comes to equitable access to vaccines.”

Ramaphosa called on developed economies, international agencies and philanthropists procuring vaccines to “purchase from manufacturers in developing economies, including in Africa”.

“We need to realise the great potential of our economic partnership to strengthen intra-BRICS trade, investment and tourism.

“Our combined economic strength should be a catalyst for sustainable global economic recovery.

“In line with our foreign policy principles, South Africa continues to call for dialogue and negotiation towards a peaceful resolution of conflicts around the world.

“We are concerned that the focus and resources of the international community have been diverted from other concerning conflicts and humanitarian crises,” said Ramaphosa.

He said urgent global issues like climate change and sustainable development were “not being effectively attended to”.

Ramaphosa: “Decision-making across the entire United Nations system needs to be democratised so that multilateral institutions can effectively address global challenges.

“We look forward to the High-level Dialogue on Global Development tomorrow.

“BRICS provides a valuable platform to address the key challenges of the global South in partnership with like-minded emerging markets.

“This High-level Dialogue is an important opportunity to form a common vision of a more inclusive, just and stable international order.

“BRICS must play its important role in giving leadership to the world.”

