Israel-Gaza: Death toll rises to 32, including six children

AFP

The death toll from violence in Gaza has risen to 32, including six children, the health ministry in the Palestinian enclave said on Sunday.

It said the victims had been killed since Friday in Israeli strikes that also wounded 215 people. Israeli authorities deny blame and say the children were killed on Saturday by a rocket fired by Gaza militants towards Israel that fell short.

Israel arrests 20 members of Islamic Jihad group

Twenty members of the Palestinian group Islamic Jihad were arrested overnight by Israeli security forces in the West Bank, the army announced on Sunday, as renewed violence flared in the Gaza strip.

ALSO READ: Israel, Palestinian militants trade fire in major Gaza escalation of violence

In several raids around 20 suspects belonging to Islamic Jihad were brought in from around the West Bank, the army said in a statement.

Air raid sirens sound in Jerusalem area

Meanwhile, air raid sirens sounded in the Jerusalem area on Sunday, the army said, as militants in the Gaza Strip continued to trade fire with Israel for a third day.

AFP reporters in Jerusalem heard two explosions shortly after the sirens, with initial reports indicating two projectiles from Gaza were intercepted in the air above the city.

NOW READ: Calls for Israel to ‘stop killing children’ as military warns of ‘pre-emptive’ airstrikes on Gaza