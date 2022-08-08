China accuses US of ‘malicious provocation’ after Blinken’s ‘overreacting’ comment

Brian Sokutu

China has strongly condemned remarks made in South Africa on Monday by visiting United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who described China’s response to a recent visit to Taiwan by Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi as “overreacting”.

Responding to a question during an interview with eNCA, Blinken said: “For many countries around the world, like the US and South Africa, we have very complicated consequential relationships with China.

“Our purpose is not to say you have to choose between the United States and China.

“The real issue on the Taiwan visit has been to note the reaction, or overreaction, by China during a peaceful visit by a member of our legislative branch, taking into account that many members of our Congress have visited Taiwan in the past.

“And then, a military response from China – sending ballistic missiles which finally landed in the sea of Japan.”

In a statement, the Chinese embassy to South Africa said Pelosi was “the second in line to the US presidency”, with her visit to Taiwan constituting “a serious violation of the US government’s commitment to the one-China policy”.

China said the visit was “a major political provocation to upgrade US official exchanges and substantive relations with Taiwan”.

“She was flown in a military aircraft and escorted by US Navy ships for what she acknowledged herself as an official visit.

“The so-called ‘unofficial visit’ and ‘peaceful visit’ argued by the US side, is self-deceptive and preposterous.

“Pelosi’s illegitimate visit to Taiwan has grossly infringed on China’s sovereignty, interfered in China’s internal affairs, violated the commitments made by the US side and jeopardised peace and stability across the Taiwan Straits.

“China has made it clear many times that we are firmly opposed to Pelosi’s visit.

“We had warned the US side that if it continued to go down the wrong path, it would have to bear all the consequences arising [from it].

“The US made a malicious provocation first and China has been compelled to act in self-defence.

“The false accusation of ‘overreaction of the Chinese side’, is nothing but a despicable way of distorting facts and shifting blames,” read the statement.

The Chinese government said the counter-measures taken were “justified, necessary and appropriate”.

China added: “The series of military counter-measures carried out by the Chinese military in waters near the island of Taiwan, are necessary and legitimate to deter the ‘Taiwan independence’ separatist forces – to safeguard China’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Meanwhile, China has announced a series of countermeasures against the United States, including sanctions against Pelosi and her immediate family members.

It warned: “The US, as the deliberate perpetrator of this crisis and Pelosi as the troublemaker, should and must take full responsibility for this.

“China’s measures are also necessary for upholding regional peace and stability, as well as international law and basic norms governing international relations.

“If China does not firmly oppose the irresponsible and provocative actions by the US, the purposes of the UN Charter, such as the respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity – and other basic norms governing international relations will be reduced to nothing but words on paper.

“The vast developing world, which accounts for over 80% of the world’s population, could well become the next target, at any time.”

China has described the standoff as “a fight against hegemony, against interference and against secession”.

Commenting on the Blinken visit, David Monyae, University of Johannesburg professor of political science and international relations and director for the Centre for Africa-China Studies, said: “The United States is being disingenuous – playing double standards.

“The recent Nancy Pelosi visit to Taiwan is an unnecessary, provocative and an offensive trip.

“It undermined China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity – meant to open floodgates for other countries to do the same by visiting Taiwan – sharpening divisions with mainland China,” said Monyae.

