World

Home » News » World

Avatar photo

By Faizel Patel

Senior Digital Journalist

4 minute read

21 Nov 2023

02:47 pm

At least 50 journalists killed since Israel’s bombing of Gaza – CPJ

journalists must not be targeted by “warring parties.”

At least 50 journalists killed since Israel's bombing of Gaza - CPJ

Palestinian TV correspondent Mohammad Abu Hatab was killed in an Israeli airstrike on his home. His wife, son and brother were also among the 11 family members killed. Photo: X/@MbuyiseniNdlozi

As Israel continues to attack Gaza, at least 50 journalists and media workers have been killed since Israel’s attack on the enclave.

This is according to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), who said the numbers include casualties of Tuesday’s offensive.  

Journalism is not a crime

CPJ said the second-deadliest day for journalist deaths occurred on 18 November, with five killed while the deadliest day of the war was its first day, October 7, when six journalists were killed.

“CPJ is investigating all reports of journalists and media workers killed, injured, or missing in the war, which has led to the deadliest month for journalists since CPJ began gathering data in 1992.”

“Journalists in Gaza face particularly high risks as they try to cover the conflict during the Israeli ground assault, including devastating Israeli airstrikes, disrupted communications, supply shortages and extensive power outages,” CPJ said.

According to Hamas leader in Gaza Ismail Haniya, more than 60 journalists were killed by the Israeli airstrikes across Gaza, 32 were seriously wounded, while two others remain missing.

“More than 131 media and press offices in Gaza [have been] completely destroyed by the Israeli occupation army.”

ALSO READ: Israel recalls ambassador from SA ‘for consultations’

Journalist are not targets

The committee said the 50 reporters killed include 45 Palestinians, four Israelis, and one Lebanese.

CPJ is also investigating numerous unconfirmed reports of other journalists being killed, missing, detained, hurt, or threatened, and of damage to media offices and journalists’ homes.”

Sherif Mansour, CPJ’s Middle East and North Africa program coordinator said journalists must not be targeted by “warring parties”.

“Journalists across the region are making great sacrifices to cover this heart-breaking conflict. Those in Gaza, in particular, have paid, and continue to pay, an unprecedented toll and face exponential threats. Many have lost colleagues, families, and media facilities, and have fled seeking safety when there is no safe haven or exit.”

Other casualties

Israel’s bombing of the Gaza Strip has killed more than 12 000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, while thousand more including children – are reported missing, potentially trapped, or deceased beneath the rubble, according to the enclave’s Health Ministry.

The attack by Israel came after Hamas launched a surprise offensive on 7 October, which left 1 200 people – mostly civilians – dead, with 239 hostages, according to revised Israeli figures.

ALSO READ: WATCH: ‘Israel systematically attacking healthcare in Palestine,’ says Al Shifa doctor

Read more on these topics

gaza hamas Israel journalists

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa WATCH: ‘I’ll show you flames’ – Mayor swears at resident over Facebook post about potholes
Education DBE adjusts school calendar to accommodate Springboks’ victory public holiday
Rugby Springbok World Cup winner dies in car accident
Crime Another Rosemary Ndlovu: Pretoria woman benefits from murdered family’s insurance claims
News Monyela ‘pissed’ with Lesufi’s vision of taverns in communities

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe