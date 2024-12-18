Father of five dies after black bear falls on him while hunting

In his obituary, he is described as a friendly and passionate outdoorsman.

In a heartfelt post on social media, Lester Harvey’s daughter said the only thing is missed work for was to hunt.

A Virginia father tragically passed away days after being injured by a bear that fell on him, according to wildlife officials.

Lester Harvey, 58, was hunting with a group last week when a black bear that had been chased up a tree by the group fell onto him.

Another hunter shot the bear as they walked away from the tree’s base. The bear landed on Harvey about three meters away. As reported by USA Today, the incident occurred mid-morning.

CBS affiliate WTVR reported that a spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources said the department isn’t pursuing any charges related to the accident.

One of the hunters tried to help Harvey before he was rushed to two different hospitals. Unfortunately, he passed away days later.

‘A loving father and outdoorsman’

In his obituary, Harvey is described as a friendly and passionate outdoorsman. He leaves behind his wife, April, and five children. His son Josh shared a heartfelt tribute on social media, calling his dad his “best friend” and “the best dad ever”.

“Dad was doing what he loved most,” Josh wrote, reflecting on their special memories.

“I love you, Dad. We had some great times… I am so thankful for all the memories we made and all you taught me. I wouldn’t be the man I am now if it wasn’t for you,” he added.

Daughter Lindsey also shared some moving words.

“My dad was the hardest worker I know. He was either working or hunting. The ONLY time he missed work was to hunt… I’m broken in ways I didn’t even know I could break,” she wrote on Facebook. “Please just pray for us.”

Black bears Adult black bears range from 1.3 to 1.9 m in length and can weigh up to 300 kg. The largest males grow to two metres long and can weigh up to 400 kg.

