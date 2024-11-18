WATCH: Pope Francis urges probe into ‘characteristics of genocide’ by Israel in Gaza

This is Pope Francis most explicit criticism yet of Israel’s conduct in its year-long war in Gaza.

“According to some experts, what is happening in Gaza has the characteristics of a genocide,” the pope said. Picture: X/@Hantouli

As more countries support South Africa’s case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Pope Francis has joined the foray and suggested the global community should study whether Israel’s military campaign in Gaza constitutes a genocide of the Palestinian people.

This is Pope Francis most explicit criticism yet of Israel’s conduct in its year-long war in Gaza that has killed at least 43 846 Palestinians and wounded 103 740 since 7 October 2023. An estimated 1 139 people were killed in Israel during the Hamas-led attacks that day, and more than 200 were taken captive.

Watch: Pope Francis on ‘very painful news from Gaza’

Pope Francis: "I continue to receive very serious and painful news from Gaza. Unarmed civilians are subjected to bombings and shootings. A mother and her daughter were killed by Israeli snipers while going to the restroom. It is terrorism." pic.twitter.com/sNJVBTgXQE — ☀️👀 (@zei_squirrel) November 18, 2024

‘Characteristics of genocide’

“According to some experts, what is happening in Gaza has the characteristics of a genocide,” the pope said in excerpts published on Sunday by the Italian daily La Stampa.

“We should investigate carefully to determine whether it fits into the technical definition formulated by jurists and international bodies,” he added.

With Israel continuing its bombing of Gaza and the Palestinian deaths continuing to rise, Israel’s embassy to the Vatican responded on Sunday with a post on X, quoting its Ambassador Yaron Sideman claiming that “there was a genocidal massacre of Israeli citizens”.

“Further to what Vatican News reported today: ‘On October 7, 2023, there was a genocidal massacre of Israeli citizens and since then Israel has exercised its right to self-defence against attempts from seven different fronts to kill its citizens. Any attempt to call this self-defence by any other name is to isolate the Jewish state.”

‘War of vengeance’

However, campaigners and Palestinian supporters have dubbed the Israeli offensive as a “war of vengeance” that has left the Gaza Strip in ruins, with a massive contrast in the death toll in Gaza compared to Israel.

The war in Gaza has triggered several legal cases at international courts in The Hague and involves requests for arrest warrants as well as accusations and denials of war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide.

On Thursday, a United Nations Special Committee judged Israel’s conduct of warfare in Gaza “consistent with the characteristics of genocide”, accusing the country of “using starvation as a method of war”, Al Jazeera reported.

SA ICJ genocide case

In October, South Africa’s legal team filed hundreds of pages in its memorial to the ICJ saying that it has presented a clear case to the United Nations’ top court in The Hague that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza.

In accordance with ICJ rules, the filing remains confidential until it is published by the court.

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said that South Africa’s filing at the ICJ includes 750 pages of primary text, along with more than 4 000 pages of exhibits and annexes, to demonstrate that Israel is intentionally seeking to destroy Palestinians in Gaza.

A book by Hernan Reyes Alcaide on Pope Francis, based on his interviews and titled Hope Never Disappoints: Pilgrims towards a Better World, will be released on Tuesday ahead of the pope’s 2025 yearlong jubilee, which is expected to bring more than 30 million pilgrims to Rome to celebrate.

