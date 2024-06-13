Russia does not want peace – Ukraine

Ukraine is adamant on territorial integrity, demands Russian troop withdrawal for peace amid international summit.

An aerial view of damaged residential buildings and the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol on 18 May 2022, amid the ongoing Russian military action in Ukraine. Photo: AFP/Andrey Borodulin

Ukraine is determined not to give up its occupied territories, calling for the withdrawal of Russian troops, among key preconditions for peace.

In the run-up to the weekend peace summit in Switzerland, visiting Ukraine’s special representative for the Middle East and Africa, Maksym Subkh, this week told journalists in Pretoria that Russia has not shown “any willingness to enter into a just dialogue”.

“We want to restore peace [and] respect for the international law and the UN Charter. We’re not denying the important role of Russia in the negotiations, but we do not see its involvement at this stage.

“We have to achieve a unanimous approach, with the support of the international community on how the war must end.”

He added “the three main pillars” to be discussed in Switzerland are those where there has been a unanimous approach by all international stakeholders, which include food security.

“Russia does not want to reach a comprehensive long-lasting peace for Ukraine,” Subkh said.

“What Russia wants, is to freeze the war, the front line – wanting us to accept things as they are at the moment. According to the Russian approach, Ukraine has to give up its territories and to freeze the conflict – something Ukraine cannot accept by any means.

“Ukraine cannot enter into direct negotiations with Russia from a point of weakness, but from a point of strength. This is why we can only enter into talks when the international community supports the vision of Ukraine on how to end the war.

“If Russia has any peace plan, it does not say anything about the withdrawal of Russian troops from the Ukraine territories.”

Subkh said “only silencing the guns” was not a solution to the conflict. “Russia must withdraw from the occupied territories,” he insisted, adding it remained “the main stumbling block” to peace.

“We have been insisting on the withdrawal from all territories, including the Crimea, annexed in 2014. But Russia has not been prepared to negotiate peace.

“We don’t want this conflict to remain a legacy for our children and grandchildren. We want to end this war now,” said Subkh.

“That is why we say that Russia is going to be invited in the next round. But it has to show flexibility and respect for the international law.

“If we accept the occupation of Ukraine by Russia, without that being challenged, it means the same can be done tomorrow to another small country.”.

The role of China in helping to restore peace is crucial, he said.

“We’ve been consistent in our invitation to the Chinese government to participate and persuade Russia to end this war…”