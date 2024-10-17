Russian government takes measures to reduce childless families

Lawmakers unanimously backed draft legislation to ban "propaganda" advocating the "rejection of childbearing".

Russian MPs on Thursday approved the first reading of draft legislation banning the “propaganda” of childless lifestyles, the latest measure targeting what Moscow depicts as Western liberal ideas.

Facing an ageing population and low birth rates, Moscow is seeking to reverse a demographic slump — accentuated by its military offensive on Ukraine — that threatens its economic future.

Russia’s ideological war

Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin urged them to support it. “Today there is a war on the ideological front,” he argued.

The proposed legislation would apply to public materials, whether online, in media, advertising and in films.

Violations would be punishable by fines up to 400,000 rubles ($4,020) on individuals to five million rubles for businesses. The bill also includes a provision to deport foreigners.

This would amend existing legislation that already bans any information seen as encouraging LGBTQ relationships or changing gender.

“We propose cutting off information threats,” one of the bill’s authors, Elvira Aitkulova told MPs, calling herself a mother and grandmother.

More than 22 percent of Russian couples do not have children, she said. “Manipulative technologies” were persuading Russians that “not having children is the norm”, she added.

By: Agence France-Presse

