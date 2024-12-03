Trump to Hamas: ‘Release hostages before I’m inaugurated, or all hell breaks loose’

He warned that those responsible would face the harshest consequences in US history.

US President-elect Donald Trump issued a strong warning to Hamas militants in Gaza on Monday, threatening severe consequences if hostages are not released before he takes office on 20 January 2025.

This statement came after extensive diplomatic efforts by outgoing President Joe Biden’s administration, which has not yet been successful in securing a deal to end the Israel-Gaza conflict and free the hostages taken 14 months ago.

Trump posted on his Truth Social platform, “If the hostages are not released before I proudly assume the office of president, there will be ALL HELL TO PAY in the Middle East, and for those responsible for these atrocities against humanity.” He further warned that those responsible would face the harshest consequences in US history and demanded the immediate release of the hostages.

Trump has strongly supported Israel and criticised Biden’s occasional stance while also expressing a desire to negotiate global deals.

Watch: Trump demands Hamas releases hostages

Hamas launched the deadliest attack on Israel on 7 October 2023, killing 1 208 people, mostly civilians. During the attack, militants captured 251 hostages, including 97, who are still held in Gaza. Israel’s response to the attack has resulted in significant casualties, with 44 429 reported deaths in Gaza, according to the local health ministry, figures that the United Nations considers credible.

ALSO READ: ICC issues arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant of Israel, Deif of Hamas