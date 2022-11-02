Northern Cape health dept vows to tackle surgical backlogs before festive season

Citizen Reporter

The health department in the Northern Cape has vowed to deal with the backlog of around 350 surgical cases before the beginning of the festive season.

Collaboration with Gift of the Givers

On its official Twitter page, the department stated that to fast track this process, the Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe hospital performed 72 surgeries in conjunction with Gift of the Givers, this past weekend.

In addition, the department is said to have also been working to ensure the availability of specialist services in the districts and strengthening outreach services.

“The efforts are commendable and we are further pleased to note that the hospital has committed to operationalise two additional theatres to deal with the backlog of surgical cases.”

Partnerships are key

“For us as a department, the need to forge inter-sectoral partnerships cannot be overemphasized in dealing with health challenges. This can be attested by the continuous support provided by the mining sectors and other key stakeholders, since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We can confidently report that significant strides have been made towards modernising our public health system and delivering quality care to 87% of the uninsured population of the Northern Cape who depend exclusively on public health care.”

Department remains committed in serving public

The department added that it remained focused in its commitment to serve its people and will not by abe deterred from playing its role to assist anyone requiring health care.

The department further highlighted the number of hospitals that have been identified as a priority for this financial year.

These include Manne Dipico Hospital, the De Aar District Hospital, Postmasburg Hospital and Tshwaragano Hospital.

“This move is a direct response to the commitment made by the department during this year’s Budget Speech to alleviate the pressure on referral hospitals such as the Dr. Harry Surtie Regional hospital and the Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe Tertiary hospital.”

The department said it remained committed towards achieving “A Modern Health System Delivering Quality Care to a Growing Province”.

“Our entire focus is to provide and continuously strengthen the delivery of health care services to communities.”

