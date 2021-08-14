Carine Hartman
Chief sub-editor
2 minute read
14 Aug 2021
8:00 am
Opinion
Opinion | Premium

Being in power as a woman doesn’t make you powerful

Carine Hartman

So be powerfully in power and I will celebrate you – not only this Women’s Month, every single day.

Picture: iStock
It’s a simple fact, being in power as a woman doesn’t make you powerful. You are just in power. How you use that power makes you powerful – or not. Let’s be clear. I’m first in line to celebrate you going places, but sometimes, just sometimes, I swallow hard on women taking that noun literally. Power doesn’t mean an iron fist. Power doesn’t mean grinding men in a nut cracker. Power doesn’t mean people must suffer for a business bottom line. Power doesn’t mean you, and you alone, rule. Power does mean listening to others. Power does mean understanding that...

