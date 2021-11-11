We live in a time where darkness is more certain than light

Ravaged by the Covid pandemic, crippled by unemployment and an economy buckling under pressure, the country is now playing musical chairs for electricity. We try to remain positive, but the magic hat of hope is running dry – especially for those working from home and dependent on power to get business done. Eskom has let the consumer down, both paying and nonpaying. I am not only angry about the astronomical amounts I am expected to pay to keep the lights on – but also with the power utility not doing its bit. We are paying premium price for an unavailable...

Ravaged by the Covid pandemic, crippled by unemployment and an economy buckling under pressure, the country is now playing musical chairs for electricity.



We try to remain positive, but the magic hat of hope is running dry – especially for those working from home and dependent on power to get business done.



Eskom has let the consumer down, both paying and nonpaying. I am not only angry about the astronomical amounts I am expected to pay to keep the lights on – but also with the power utility not doing its bit. We are paying premium price for an unavailable commodity… and years later not a solution in place?

My skill set lies in insurance disputes. I know nothing about power generation, so Kusile, Medupi, megawatts and kilowatts mean nothing to me. But I know it’s common sense to ask what alternative, tangible plan does Eskom have to keep the lights on?



In this “world-class city”, we must remember to blow out the candles before bed lest we burn our homes down.



A home in Pretoria West has burnt down with five people losing their lives – a fire rumoured to have started because of load shedding. A man was hijacked during load shedding.



Matriculants speak about how difficult preparation for their final exams is without a stable electrical supply. When we speak of electricity, we speak of more than Wi-Fi and Netflix, more than a warm cup of coffee after a disastrous day.

Electricity is a critical requirement to keep the economy afloat.



The president tells us the power cuts keep him awake at night. Us too – but not only at night: morning noon and night. We are held hostage by traffic that refuses to move without electricity, we live in a time where food life span is hastily shortened by electrical appliances that cannot stay on.



We live in a time where darkness is more certain than light – and now we sit in anticipation of a water shutdown. It is just one crisis after the other. Can we catch a break, please? Where is the reset button…