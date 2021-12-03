Siyanda Ndlovu
Digital Journalist
3 minute read
3 Dec 2021
6:30 am
Opinion

‘We can end Aids by 2030’

Siyanda Ndlovu

Many elude testing or die in shame, treatment does not reach all who need it and inequality impedes our global response.

Picture: Supplied
The past four decades have yielded enormous medical and scientific progress – but death and stigma remain. Many elude testing or die in shame, treatment does not reach all who need it and inequality impedes our globalresponse. I can write this because life unexpectedly afforded me survival from Aids. Around Easter 1985, I became infected with HIV. There was no treatment: HIV meant certain death. Like many, I kept my HIV status a secret. I hoped to escape death. No. Twelve years later, Aids felled my body. I becameterribly ill. But my privileges gave me treatment and care. I had...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

PREMIUM!

COVID-19

Omicron: What's the link between HIV and new Covid-19 variant?
1 day ago
1 day ago

HEALTH

World Aids Day: Practise safe sex, don't use expired condoms
2 days ago
2 days ago

WORLD

Aids timeline: Four decades but still no silver bullet
2 days ago
2 days ago
PREMIUM!

EDITORIALS

South Africa spared the zeal of Mogoeng
3 days ago
3 days ago