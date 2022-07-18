South African Institute of Race Relations - IRR
4 minute read
18 Jul 2022
5:10 am
Opinion

‘Ditch BEE at Eskom, merit over melanin,’ writes Gabriel Crouse

South African Institute of Race Relations - IRR

Eskom: Country must get rid of race power – it needs electrical power to cook, heat, work. The direct B-BBEEE impact should not be ignored.

Photo: Gallo Images
South Africa is once again in the grip of load shedding – arguably some of the most serious it has experienced to date. President Cyril Ramaphosa was moved to concede in his latest newsletter that the South Africans have every right to be angry and frustrated. In his inimitable style, he went on to say: “There is no reason why a country like ours – with the skills, capabilities and resources we have at our disposal – should have to endure a shortage of electricity.” There is certainly nothing inherent in SA’s DNA that conspired to produce our current impasse,...

Read more on these topics