Eric Naki
Political Editor
3 minute read
25 Aug 2022
4:28 am
Is Solly Mapaila the new Chris Hani?
But will he remove the party from ANC’s neoliberalism that his predecessor Blade Nzimande dragged it into during his 20 years at the helm? As the saying goes, Mapaila has hit the ground running, clearly sounding like someone about to chart his own route in the fashion of Chris Hani, Joe Slovo and Moses Kotane.
SACP secretary-general Solly Mapaila addresses delegates at the ANC's Policy Conference, Nasrec, Johannesburg. Photo: Twitter