Eric Naki
Political Editor
3 minute read
25 Aug 2022
4:28 am
Opinion

Is Solly Mapaila the new Chris Hani?

Eric Naki

SACP secretary-general Solly Mapaila addresses delegates at the ANC's Policy Conference, Nasrec, Johannesburg. Photo: Twitter
Newly elected South African Communist Party (SACP) general secretary Solly Mapaila’s rhetoric is strongly towards the working class while uncompromisingly bashing the ANC’s neoliberalism. At least on public platforms he appears to be a leader ready to return the party to its original mission – to be the vanguard of the working class. But will he remove the party from ANC’s neoliberalism that his predecessor Blade Nzimande dragged it into during his 20 years at the helm? As the saying goes, Mapaila has hit the ground running, clearly sounding like someone about to chart his own route in the fashion...