Fee, fi, fo, fum, I smell the blood of an English … woman. Originally the giant in Joseph Jacob’s children’s story was sniffing out Jack, very much a male figure, after climbing the beanstalk.

But given the fanatical feminists, especially in the UK, with a propensity for enforcing their outlandish brand of political correctness on a normally rational and fair society, it’s no longer Jack, but some or other person with a multigender make-up. Jean-Jack?

But that’s not what I’m on about, rather the appointment of Liz Truss as the UK’s next prime minister and how opposing forces are going to treat her. Having read every conceivable comment by political writers, I conclude that now she is given the hot seat, the “giant” – the trade union movement – would be sniffing around to bring her down.

On looks alone, she’s no Margaret Thatcher and I can’t see her fielding the premier’s Q&A session in comfort. Those unhappy about her appointment are already bastardising her surname. “Ms Untrussworthy” is one.

In 2024 we face a similar situation, but ours is a general election in which the public vote for a party and president. It’s probably a given that the ANC remains the ruler, but what’s uncertain is who the leader will be.

At one time, President Cyril Ramaphosa was likely to retain the job, but since all the bull around his sofa safe, it’s less assured.

So seeing I’m playing the name game; let’s look at some of the possible candidates and how their degraded names affect the crucial appointment.

Evidently Paul Mashatile has his eye on the position. A lot of fun will be had over his surname. Like, “when the shatile hits the fan”, Paul will cop it. It doesn’t augur well for the country if it’s spread around.

Then there’s Ace Magashule. Already “Ace down the hole” is doing the rounds. With his aggressive demeanour, he’s liable to take the country down with him – not unlike his buddy Jacob had done.

Let’s not forget Julius Malema hiding in the wings. It’s not inconceivable that he joins Cyril in a coalition. So “Dilemma Malema” will be fitting. What a quandary the country would face. So, we must be careful who we vote for. At least “Thuli” means “maker of the peace”. Savvy?