Cartoon of the day

The Road Accident Fund (RAF) has raised alarm over the devastating toll of road accidents involving school kids, revealing that approximately four children die every day due to road incidents.

“The five-year average for road fatalities among school-going children aged 5 to 19 in South Africa is 1 288. This is proof that road users are not doing enough to save children’s lives,” the fund said.

The staggering number of deaths translates to more than 100 deaths each month.

Analysis of the fatalities reveals a disturbing pattern, where 60% of child victims were pedestrians, while 36% were passengers.

Child cyclists and drivers each accounted for 2% of the deaths.

This concerning trend highlights the particular vulnerability of children walking on South African roads.

RAF Chief Executive Officer Collins Letsoalo emphasised the critical need for change.

“South African road users must stay alert. Your actions can profoundly impact human lives, particularly those of our future leaders.

“Let us be a nation that is moved by the loss of human lives and injuries caused by motor vehicle accidents. After all, 88% of all road crashes are due to human factors,” said Letsoalo.

According to the Road Traffic Management System (RTMS), 62% of motor vehicle fatalities stem from driver behaviour, while only 8.5% relate to vehicle factors.

The insurance advised parents and guardians to teach their children the correct and courteous way of using the country’s roads.

It added that all pedestrians should be “on the lookout for reckless drivers to avoid fatalities

attributable to these kinds of actions”.

