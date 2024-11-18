Give freedom from suffering

While patients can refuse life-prolonging treatment, no legal framework addresses euthanasia without criminal consequences.

It provides some food for thought that South Africa has done away with the death penalty on the grounds that our constitution prevents what the Americans call “cruel and unusual punishment.”

Yet, another cruel and unusual punishment is allowed to continue and any attempt to change the way things are is illegal: if you are terminally ill – and in debilitating pain – you do not have the freedom of choice to decide to end your life.

Why the court challenge is important

That is why the move by the non-profit organisation Dignity South Africa to decriminalise and legalise assisted dying is so important.

It is preparing a high court action that will be heard in the next few months.

Tragically, there will be people who will have their lives – and their suffering – prolonged because, unless the court rules otherwise, assisted suicide is still against the law in South Africa.

Dying is one of the most important parts of living

Associate Professor of Neuroscience at the University of Cape Town and an executive member of Dignity South Africa Joseph Raimondo said dying is one of the most important parts of living.

“We all want to die well, for ourselves and for our loved ones. Although we might differ on what we think it means to die well, to die with dignity, we can all agree that somehow the manner of the deaths we wish for says something about our identities.”

Faith

As a country steeped in the Judeo-Christian religious and judicial traditions, it is a matter of faith that not only shall thou not kill another human being, but that everyone must do everything possible to keep other humans alive.

We need, as Raimondo says, to rethink our entrenched beliefs of life and dying. Surely, to give freedom from suffering to another is the ultimate gift of compassion.

