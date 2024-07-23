How SA mirrors the poverty of 19th century New York

Today's SA reflects the stark poverty Jacob Riis exposed in 1890s New York, highlighting a deep divide between the wealthy and the impoverished.

In 1890, Jacob Riis, a Danish immigrant in America, published a book documenting the awful tenements in New York City, a work described as a searing indictment of poverty in the United States.

It was titled How the other half lives because, as Riis put it, half of the country – living in comparative comfort – had no idea how the other half struggled to stay alive in circumstances of grinding destitution.

In 21st-century South Africa, the picture is exactly the same. Those living in comparative comfort have no real inkling of the lives of the more than 55% of people who live in poverty.

In publishing this story today, about the reality of the existence of Sarah Hlongwane and the 12 children who live with her in one-room of a house, we chose deliberately to make the parallel with the work of Riis because his words ring so true today.

In doing so, we have no political or social axe to grind and we seek not to apportion blame.

In highlighting this tragedy – for that is exactly what it is – we are also not trying to make the better-off feel bad about themselves, either.

We are saying: This is the terrible story of South Africa today. And this is a story which we – no matter how well-off we are – cannot ignore.

This huge gulf between the haves and the havenots is not closing and, unless it does, that glaring difference is nothing less than a powder keg waiting to explode.

People will not be lifted up out of poverty without a strong economy and that must be the priority of our new government of national unity.

While we wait for the promised better life, however, the rest of us can help by giving what we can to those who are suffering.

