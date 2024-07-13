It’s time to step aside, Joe Biden

Like many other Democrats, Hollywood is saddened and perturbed by Biden’s halting and inept debate with challenger Donald Trump

US President Joe Biden speaks to supporters gathered on the tarmac upon his arrival at Raleigh-Durham International Airport in Morrisville, North Carolina, early on June 28, 2024. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)

If Hollywood were to recommend some relaxing movie viewing for US President Joe Biden, they’d have plenty of appropriate classics to choose from.

Relax On Golden Pond with your wife and family as you consider a life well lived.

Get someone to chauffeur you around, physically and metaphorically, just as happened in Driving Miss Daisy.

WATCH: Biden mistakenly refers to Zelensky as ‘President Putin’

Or why not try your own Bucket List to do the things you couldn’t when politics got in the way?

The movie industry – a powerful political and financial supporter of Biden’s Democratic Party – appears to be ready to send a message direct to Washington: Time to step aside, Joe.

Like many other Democrats, they are saddened and perturbed by Biden’s halting and inept debate with challenger Donald Trump – and worried that if the president’s face is on the ballot paper, Trump will be laughing all the way back into the White House.

ALSO READ: Clooney, Democrats pile pressure on Biden

Superstar George Clooney and other wealthy donors urged the US president to withdraw from the race.

“I love Joe Biden. But we need a new nominee,” Clooney wrote in a column in the New York Times.

Gamblers say: “Quite while you’re ahead.” Maybe it’s time to walk away and cash in your chips, Joe.