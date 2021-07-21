Martin Williams
21 Jul 2021
6:30 am
Columns
Columns | Premium

The ANC ship is sinking, and with it goes the frog boiling pot

Martin Williams

The sudden increase in political temperature has indeed made people jumpy.

Photo: Flickr/GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa is called frogboiler because of how he supposedly once described the ANC’s strategy for dealing with white South Africans. The late MP, Mario Ambrosini, wrote in his memoirs “It would be like boiling a frog alive, which is done by raising the temperature very slowly”. Ambrosini understood this to mean the ANC would incrementally transfer land and economic power to blacks, “without taking too much from whites at any given time to cause them to rebel or fight”. Evidently there was concern about an exodus of taxpayers and skills. Biologists quibble with the analogy. If you put...

