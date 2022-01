Good grief! This last festive season raced by in a flash. It’s back to normal in the Lotriet abode. The lovely Snapdragon and I return to work on Monday but the five-year-old Egg has already started Grade R at the local primary school. Not that it didn’t take convincing to get her to go. When we flew back from Cape Town on Tuesday, she was adamant: she’s just going to pack a bag, pick up her dog and her Jozi grandmother and fly back to the Mother City. After her first primary school day, she told us school is fun,...

