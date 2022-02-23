Cliff Buchler
23 Feb 2022
Columns

The impact of newspapers back in the days

Cliff Buchler

Had the Zumas existed then, they would by now have served at least 15 years behind bars.

My fascination with newspapers was triggered when as a kid I watched American Westerns featuring not only cowboys, crooks and “injuns”, but a lone editor churning out Dry Gulch Gazette or Tombstone Times. All done by hand using loose letters to set the text and then printing from an ancient manually operated press. The front page inevitably carried a photograph of a wanted man under the huge banner headline screaming “Reward”. Pity modern-day newspapers don’t offer the same space for sought felons. For example: “Reward. R20m offered for information leading to the arrest of the Gupta Brothers, last seen slumming...

