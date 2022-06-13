Jennie Ridyard
2 minute read
13 Jun 2022
7:30 am
Columns

A word about reading

Jennie Ridyard

Information has become so abundant, with a rolling 24-hour news cycle and a stream of ever-increasing “content”, that keeping up is a fulltime job.

Picture: iStock
My goddaughter – age 19, and currently living with us – is amused at something on her phone. She’s always amused by something on her phone. She turns to Himself. “Do you want to see a video of a man licking a pig?” she giggles. His eyes narrow; he does not want to see a video of a man licking a pig. “You,” he says witheringly, “need to Read. A. Book.” But she’s Teflon. She already read a book this year, she reminds him, back in March when she had Covid and was quarantining in the guest room, and she...