Satisfied! That’s how I’d feel if I was Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber.

It was far from perfect, but the 2-1 series win against Wales was pleasing in many respects. But, like always, there are areas of concern and there is room for improvement.

I think Nienaber will be pleased with the character shown by the players. They copped a lot of flak after the first Test, and more after the second Test, so there was a fair bit of pressure on the whole group going into the series decider last weekend.

A few people, including a former Bok coach and the media, were critical of many aspects in the squad, but the players put all those outside issues to one side in the Cape Town Test and produced a quality performance.

Nienaber will be pleased about several things over the series.

Willemse and Hendrikse

The big “finds” of course were Damian Willemse and Jaden Hendrikse. They were both excellent throughout the series and really stepped up. To be honest, I didn’t expect them to perform as well as they did. But, after these three Tests, they simply cannot be ignored anymore.

I also thought Handre Pollard ended the series well. He showed his value at No 10 and really it was simply a case of him getting game-time again and adjusting to Test rugby. We also need to remember he spent a lot of time over the last year injured and when he did play for Montpellier he was often used as a centre.

Aphelele Fassi

All the new and rookie players who came in got a taste of Test rugby and performed well, but I am concerned about the little game-time given to Aphelele Fassi, and the form he has shown. Most of the new guy showed they can step up at any time, but Fassi looks uncomfortable on the wing and I think Nienaber needs to reconsider what is his best position.

Fassi has a bright future and has starred for the Sharks at fullback, and I think it’s time he got a proper run there for the Boks, too.

Nienaber will also have some game concerns.

Wales did well to put our much-vaunted set-piece (scrums and lineouts) under pressure throughout the series, and they also stopped our maul on several occasions. Other teams would have taken notice.

The Boks’ kicking game also wasn’t on point and in fact Wales showed that if that part of the South Africans’ game-plan isn’t functioning well they don’t have a lot more to offer in terms of applying pressure on the opposition. It was better in the third Test, but the Boks will have to find a plan B and C.

Finally, I noted former New Zealand back and Leinster star Isa Nacewa stating on the Breakdown show that France’s “beast” pack would “absolutely trample South Africa right now”. Well, all I can say is, the mind games have started ahead of the Rugby Championship, with the All Blacks set to face the Boks twice in South Africa next month.