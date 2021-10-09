Editorials
9 Oct 2021
How can we believe Mbalula on e-tolls?

Says the reason why e-tolls can’t be scrapped is that the maintenance of the roads costs money.

An E-toll gantry is seen along the N1 near Roodepoort, 28 February 2021. Picture: Michel Bega
Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula over the years has made more changes in direction than a roller-coaster, so his latest statement that e-tolls are here to stay will be taken with a pinch of salt. Since “Mr Fixit” assumed his new transport position he has confidently said a decision on e-tolls from government was imminent. Yet, here we are, still waiting. So forgive us, Mbaks, if we brush past your latest comments. Government consistently misses their own deadlines for clarity on e-tolls’ future. Mbalula says the reason why e-tolls can’t be scrapped is that the maintenance of the roads costs...

