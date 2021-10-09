How can we believe Mbalula on e-tolls?

Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula over the years has made more changes in direction than a roller-coaster, so his latest statement that e-tolls are here to stay will be taken with a pinch of salt. Since “Mr Fixit” assumed his new transport position he has confidently said a decision on e-tolls from government was imminent. Yet, here we are, still waiting. So forgive us, Mbaks, if we brush past your latest comments. Government consistently misses their own deadlines for clarity on e-tolls’ future. Mbalula says the reason why e-tolls can’t be scrapped is that the maintenance of the roads costs...

Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula over the years has made more changes in direction than a roller-coaster, so his latest statement that e-tolls are here to stay will be taken with a pinch of salt.

Since “Mr Fixit” assumed his new transport position he has confidently said a decision on e-tolls from government was imminent. Yet, here we are, still waiting. So forgive us, Mbaks, if we brush past your latest comments.

Government consistently misses their own deadlines for clarity on e-tolls’ future.

Mbalula says the reason why e-tolls can’t be scrapped is that the maintenance of the roads costs money, but that argument doesn’t hold water. E-tolls can’t work, because motorists simply won’t pay.

Mbalula said: “The funding model that we have employed as a country for our roads is affected by our attitude towards e-tolls, but we are working on that and a e-toll solution will be found.

“We are a caring government but have a country to run and an economy to sustain and we’ve got hard decisions to make regarding this matter.”

Wayne Duvenage, chief executive at the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa), once again reiterated that e-tolls just cannot work.

“The laws around the e-toll policy do not work. The South African National Roads Agency Limited stopped working for over two years, which is a problem and they cannot blacklist anyone as the National Credit Regulator and the Act barred them from blacklisting, so there is no bad credit rating and they cannot withhold anyone’s licence.”

He added: “Government’s laws around the e-tolls are unenforceable and the public dissent around the law do not make things easier. To make matters worse, 85% people are not paying.”

Maybe it is time to hang some messages to get vaccinated on the gantries. At least the structures won’t be completely wasted.

Or if government is really brave, why not make the decision before voters go to the polls on 1 November?