28 Oct 2021
ANC must take blame on Eskom

Looting has left us with the most expensive 'new' coal-fired power stations in the world,

Eskom's Medupi Power Station
The ANC’s national spokesperson Pule Mabe must live in a twilight zone there in Luthuli House … at least if his statement on Wednesday attacking Eskom is anything to go by. Everybody knows the power utility is a mess, Comrade Pule … but it is your mess as the ANC. It is the inefficiency and looting by your cadres over the past two decades which has left us not only with the most expensive “new” coal-fired power stations in the world, but possibly also the worst designed and worst built ones, too. Medupi and Kusile plants – which should be...

