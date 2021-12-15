Editorials
15 Dec 2021
Schools shouldn’t have to sell booze

It is odd that Minister Angie Motshekga wants to amend the SA Schools Act to allow this practice.

It’s a sad indictment of our society that when schools need to raise money, one of the most efficient ways of doing so is to hold a public event where alcohol is on sale. It sells a lot better than coffee and cookies. (It’s also a sad indictment of our society that, notwithstanding that we are a developing country, we cannot provide free, well-resourced education opportunities for our children. But that is another matter entirely…) It is already fairly commonplace that schools, both government and private, hold fund-raising events at which booze is sold and consumed on site. So, it...

