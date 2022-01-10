Editorials
Edenvale Hospital a sad indictment of medical system

Sick or in need of medical assistance, public hospitals sadly are the only option for most.

Edenvale Hospital. Photo: Citizen.co.za/Neil McCartney
In the Saturday Citizen edition, we revealed what a sorry state the Edenvale Hospital finds itself. Thank goodness doctors and nurses maintain a positive approach to treating the endless stream of patients needing care. The facilities, however, tell a different story with little, if any, maintenance been applied to the “broken” hospital. State of Edenvale Hospital Several restrooms are out of order, the others that are in “working order” are in a sorry state, and the entire hospital has a damp feel to it. With no medical aid and most struggling to put food on the table, the majority of...

