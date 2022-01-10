Edenvale Hospital a sad indictment of medical system

In the Saturday Citizen edition, we revealed what a sorry state the Edenvale Hospital finds itself. Thank goodness doctors and nurses maintain a positive approach to treating the endless stream of patients needing care. The facilities, however, tell a different story with little, if any, maintenance been applied to the “broken” hospital. State of Edenvale Hospital Several restrooms are out of order, the others that are in “working order” are in a sorry state, and the entire hospital has a damp feel to it. With no medical aid and most struggling to put food on the table, the majority of...

In the Saturday Citizen edition, we revealed what a sorry state the Edenvale Hospital finds itself.

Thank goodness doctors and nurses maintain a positive approach to treating the endless stream of patients needing care.

The facilities, however, tell a different story with little, if any, maintenance been applied to the “broken” hospital.

State of Edenvale Hospital

Several restrooms are out of order, the others that are in “working order” are in a sorry state, and the entire hospital has a damp feel to it.

With no medical aid and most struggling to put food on the table, the majority of the nation can’t afford to go to a private hospital.

Sick or in need of medical assistance, public hospitals sadly are the only option for most.

Worst facilities are in Gauteng

What’s most concerning was the comment from Democratic Alliance’s shadow MEC for health in Gauteng, Jack Bloom.

He said: “But if you think that is bad, take a tour of some of the other public health facilities in the province.”

“South Africans have to endure far worse.”

Bloom added: “There are so many good people within the system, but it is impossible to expect exceptional service delivery with the hand that they have been dealt in terms of resources.

“Gauteng has the largest provincial healthcare budget in the country, yet it offers some of the worst facilities.”

What a sad indictment of our medical system.

