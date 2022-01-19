Redro and Peck’s Anchovette are reminders of simpler times

We bet that few of you reading this cared much about Peck’s Anchovette or Redro … until you heard that they are todisappear from the shelves. And then you developed a sudden craving for a piece of toast covered with the fish paste. As a commercial decision, one can understand the reasoning of Pioneer Foods, which owns both brands. The pastes are not volume sellers and, to be kind, represent a tiny niche in the food market. But for those of us whose mums shoved fish paste toast into our mouths before hurrying us off to school, this feels like...

We bet that few of you reading this cared much about Peck’s Anchovette or Redro … until you heard that they are to

disappear from the shelves.

And then you developed a sudden craving for a piece of toast covered with the fish paste. As a commercial decision, one can understand the reasoning of Pioneer Foods, which owns both brands.

The pastes are not volume sellers and, to be kind, represent a tiny niche in the food market. But for those of us whose mums shoved fish paste toast into our mouths before hurrying us off to school, this feels like part of our past is being taken away.

ALSO READ: Alleged parly arsonist Zandile Mafe ‘has mental issues’

The cruel logic of foodstuff capitalism has already robbed us of Lay’s salt and vinegar chips (which some have

called an epicurean crime against humanity) and Nestle’s Chocolate Log.

These products are reminders of simpler times… before the internet, toxic social media and the awful, unwanted visitor we call Covid. A time when we could in our innocence – like the boy in the famous local TV ad – call everything that we love “Wed-wo”.

Sadly, the world – and life – moves on. The best we can hope for is to appreciate the tracks it leaves behind.