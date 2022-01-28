Baffling object in space: If it’s aliens they are welcome but only if vaccinated

It doesn’t seem that the strange spinning object in the Milky Way discovered by Australian researchers is Novak Djokovic having an intergalactic meltdown after being deported by the Aussies. However, it is, in the words of one of the scientists Down Under, “kind of spooky”. That’s because the object releases a huge burst of radio energy every 18.18 minutes, which is a phenomenon never before observed in the universe. Even more bizarre is that, according to the complex mathematical calculations done by the researchers, the object should, theoretically, not have enough power to produce these kind of radio waves. Then,...

However, it is, in the words of one of the scientists Down Under, “kind of spooky”. That’s because the object releases a huge burst of radio energy every 18.18 minutes, which is a phenomenon never before observed in the universe. Even more bizarre is that, according to the complex mathematical calculations done by the researchers, the object should, theoretically, not have enough power to produce these kind of radio waves.

Then, one of the researchers admitted: “I was concerned that it was aliens.” But the research team was able to observe the signal across a wide range of frequencies. That means it must be a natural process and not an artificial signal.

The news makes a change from Planet Covid and reminds us there are things out there other than our tiny, insignificant chunk of rock.

All we can say that if there are extraterrestrials, we hope they come in peace. We earthlings should then welcome them with open arms provided, of course, that they are fully vaccinated.

If not, we will deport them back into their anti-vaxx wormhole.