Afcon final set to be a real thriller

The nearly-men of the continental game will take on the most successful nation in Africa tomorrow when Senegal go up against Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) final in Cameroon.

The Teranga Lions of Senegal have surged to the forefront of the African game in the 21st century, but despite appearing in three Afcon finals, have never lifted the trophy. The Pharaohs of Egypt, by contrast, are targeting an

eighth Afcon trophy tomorrow, though it would be their first since they won their third title on the spin in 2010.

There has been plenty of hype about the potential meeting of these two sides in the final, mainly because it will pit Liverpool’s Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah against each other. Arguably the two best players on the African continent, the two friends and teammates will now have to be enemies on the pitch. Mane and Salah have had a major impact on their teams heading into the showpiece, but there is plenty more to these sides.

Carlos Queiroz’ Egypt have been defensive at times, but have been effective in knockout wins over Ivory Coast, Morocco and hosts Cameroon. Senegal, have begun to bare their attacking teeth, with eight goals in three

knockout matches. It has all the ingredients for a thriller.

