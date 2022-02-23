Editorial staff
Reporter
1 minute read
23 Feb 2022
4:45 am
Editorials

Love scams: Spare a thought for the lonely

Editorial staff

The US Federal Trade Commission, tracking scams reported to its Consumer Sentinel Network, said 2021 saw a record $547 million stolen in romance scams.

The Tinder Swindler Simon Leveiv | Picture: Supplied
When it comes to love, even sober-minded people throw common sense and caution to the winds. That need for affection and to be wanted has been made worse by the two years of Covid lockdowns, where millions of people lost touch with others and began to feel increasingly isolated and alone. That moving away from reality into an increasingly digital world has made many of the lovelorn easy targets for scammers. The Netflix documentary, The Tinder Swindler, has become a runaway hit as people voyeuristically experience the scamming of lonely women by an international trickster. ALSO READ: Anele Mdoda finds out...

Read more on these topics