22 Mar 2022
ANC’s attitude will be nail in the coffin

It is clear we are nothing more than a Russian client state.

General views of the African National Congress (ANC) headquarters Luthuli House in Johannesburg on 9 December 2020. Picture: Michel Bega
Once upon a time, the ANC and its leaders would gaze into the coming Red Dawn, looking forward to the day when socialism and communism would consign capitalism to the dustbin of history… and the newly liberated masses of South Africa would build bronze and marble statues in their honour. It was an alluring dream and the fact that it was built on millions of deaths in the Soviet Union alone – when Stalin purged and purified his people – mattered little to the ANC apparatchiks: you can’t make a left-wing omelette without breaking a few recalcitrant free market eggs, can...

